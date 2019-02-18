Rivers PDP Berates INEC, APC over Election Postponement

By Ugo Aliogo

With reactions still trailing the postponement of the general election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has disclosed that it did not expecting anything less from the commission and All Progressives Congress (APC).

It described the commission’s action as a vindication of its earlier position that the electoral body is working with the APC-led federal government to truncate the country’s democracy.

The Director of Information and Communications of the state PDP Campaign Council, Emma Okah, noted that no matter how long INEC, working in conjunction with the APC government continues to ridicule Nigerians by postponing the elections, they would one day hold and Nigerians would certainly vent their anger on them for the frustration and hardship they have brought upon the land.

Okah stressing that the postponement was premeditated and a clear indication that the APC-led federal government is afraid of the elections having seen the hand writing on the wall that failure was knocking at its door.

He regretted that after several assurances by the federal Government and the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu that the elections will hold as scheduled, they still made a mockery of Nigerians with the last minute postponement which shows that the APC-led government can not be trusted by Nigerians.

“We are sad that even the INEC chairman in his broadcast could not tender any apology to Nigerians for the huge embarrassment and loss which his incompetence has caused the nation by postponing the elections after the process had started,” Okah said

While calling on Nigerians particularly Rivers residents to troop out in their numbers on Saturday, February 23 and March 9, 2019 to vent their anger on the failed APC-led government that has inflicted them with hunger, deaths and other forms of economic hardship, he called on international organisations and civil society organisations to continue to focus their search lights on the Nigerian government to ensure that it acts within international best practices set out for the conduct of credible elections.