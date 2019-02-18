HIV/AIDS: EDOSACA urges Local C’ttees, NGOs to complement Obaseki’s efforts at prevention, management

The Edo State Agency for the Control of Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS) (EDOSACA) has urged Local Action Committee on AIDS (LACAs) across the 18 local government councils and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to support Governor Godwin Obaseki’s efforts at revving up intervention programmes on prevention and management of the disease across the state.

Executive Director, EDOSACA, Mrs. Flora Oyakhilome, said support from the Obaseki led-administration has provided the agency with “improved access to HIV Testing Services in Edo State.”

Oyakhilome said broad-based support from LACAs and NGOs in the state would complement the governor’s effort at re-positioning the agency to reduce the spread of the disease in rural areas across the state.

The Executive Director’s call was part of the agency’s recommendations in its Progress Report covering December 2017 – December 2018.

“LACAs and NGOs should work together to strengthen existing structures within communities. The plan is to replicate this strategy in the other senatorial districts and sustain the response,” she said.

On the achievements of the agency within the period under review, Oyakhilome noted that the state government approved funds for Mobile HIV Testing Services across seven locations in Benin City, a move, she said, was targeted at increasing HIV Testing Services (HTS) in the state.

She explained: “The December 2018 Services data coming from the Community Mobile HIV Testing Service (HTS) have shown tremendous progress by the agency,” adding that a total of 4113 (1743 males, 2370 females) persons were counselled, tested and received results.”