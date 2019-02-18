Benue APC Guber Candidate Decries Murder of Party Chieftain

By George Okoh in Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Benue State, Mr. Emmanuel Jime, has condemned the assassination of the Chairman of his party in Ohimini Local Government Area (LGA), Mr. Boniface Okoloho.

The late Okoloho who was reportedly shot and killed yesterday by some yet-to-be identified assailants, was said to be on his way home from a party function, when he was hit by unknown gunmen.

Until his death, he was the leader of the party in Ohimini, a LGA in the Zone C senatorial district of Benue State.

Jime, who expressed deep sorrow over the gruesome murder of the late party chieftain, sued for peace and brotherliness in the politics of the state.

He called on the government of Benue State and security agencies, to fish out the killers of the late Okoloho and bring them to book, to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to further the politics of violence.

“I condemn in very strong terms, this unnecessary politics of violence and bloodshed, that has claimed the life of Mr. Okloho, our beloved brother and staunch member of our great party in Ohimini.

“Okoloho was one of the very committed leaders of our party in Zone C and we regret that he lost his life in such a horrible circumstance, in the service of his state and his party. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” Jime stated.

The governorship aspirant also commiserated with the family of the deceased, the people of Ohimini LGA and the entire Zone C, calling on them to take solace in God.

The Benue State Police Command has since confirmed the death of Okloho.