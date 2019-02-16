World Premiere for the new BMW 7 Series

BMW is sharpening the profile of its flagship models in the luxury segment. The new edition of the BMW 7 Series makes a clear statement of intent with its confident presence, sophisticated elegance and strikingly innovative control/operation, driver assistance and connectivity technology.

A statement by the premium carmaker says the new exterior design exudes significantly greater presence and elegant precision. New interior appointments create refined, feel-good ambience and further enhance long-distance comfort.

New striking and high-prestige appearance thanks to 50-millimetre taller front end. There is a new BMW kidney grille with single-piece surround and surface area around 40 per cent larger. It has slimmer headlight units, optionally with BMW Laserlight. Outer air intakes now with large, painted plates and eye-catching chrome trim strips.

Vertical Air Breathers in the front side panels bring extra precision, clarity and solidity to the car’s flanks. Side trim strips now extend into the rear apron.

There is extensively re-designed rear end. Rear apron contours adopt the design language of the front air intake trim. Integral exhaust tailpipes with larger chrome surrounds are some of the features. New, three-dimensional and 35-millimetre slimmer rear lights with red/black surfacing. Sharply defined, very slim light strip (six millimetres wide) below the chrome bar between the rear lights provides an extra stylistic flourish.

There are expanded portfolio of exterior paint finishes and light-alloy wheels. Design Pure Excellence for the exterior and interior and M Sport package provide scope for individualisation. Extended BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line is now available.

Stylish sophistication is designed for the interior. Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery with extended quilting, new fine wood interior trim strips and ambient highlight in smoked-glass look create harmoniously crafted luxury ambience. It has leather steering wheel with optimised arrangement of multifunction buttons; re-positioned tray for wireless charging of mobile phones. BMW Touch Command with upgraded hardware and software. It has rear-seat entertainment system with full-HD touchscreen display.

Enhanced acoustic properties optimise long-distance travelling comfort: improved soundproofing around the rear wheel arches, B-pillars and seatbelt outlet covers in the rear, and for the side windows and rear window (acoustic glass).