PDP Kicks, Says Postponement of Polls, Ploy by Buhari to Cling to Power

Calls for INEC chairman’s resignation

By Dayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that shoddy arrangement for the election by INEC was a deliberate pre- determined agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari to cling to power even when it’s obvious to him that Nigerians wanted him out.

Secondus in a statement in the early hours of Saturday by his media aide, Mr. Ike Abonyi, warned that the party would not accept anything short of a well organised electoral process devoid of manipulation, harassment and intimidation of voters and the opposition, particularly members of the PDP.

He insisted that the postponement was part of a grand design by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to thwart the will of Nigerians at all cost, adding that it clearly exposes INEC as a failure, while also calling for the immediate resignation of INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

According to him, “Having failed in all their nefarious options to enable them cling on to power, the APC and the INEC came up with the idea of shifting election, an action that is dangerous to our democracy and unacceptable.”

“The National Chairman said that the APC in connivance with the INEC have been trying all options including but not limited to burning down INEC offices in some states and destroying of electoral materials to create artificial problems upon which to stand for their dubious act.”

Secondus said that the party was aware of all the pressures from the APC and the federal government to arm twist the INEC, to dance to their new strategy after their earlier strategies failed.

He stressed, “With several of their rigging options failing, they have to force INEC to agree to a shift in the election or a staggered election with flimsy excuses pre manufactured for the purpose.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP sees this action as wicked and we are also aware of other dubious designs like the deployment of hooded security operatives who would be ruthless on the people ostensibly to scare them away.”