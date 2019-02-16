11 killed, 15 injured in Boko Haram Attack on Maiduguri

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Eleven persons were killed and fifteen others injured in Saturday’s Boko Haram attack on Maiduguri, the Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Damian Chukwu, disclosed.

The Commissioner in a text message to some journalists in the town, revealed that his on the spot assessment of the scene of the attack confirmed the casualties.

He said at about 0540hrs, “gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists & suicide bombers infiltrated Gwozari/Kushari in Polo general area, Maiduguri.”

He said they shot sporadically and detonated IEDs strapped to their bodies.

He said during the attack 11 persons were killed including three suicide bombers.

Chukwu said 15 others sustained injuries and they had been taken to the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.

He said there was an ongoing clearance operations by security teams in the attacked area.

The police boss said: “Clearance operations is ongoing by own teams of EOD, SARS, PMF, Civil Defence and military.”

It was gathered from the residents of the area that the attack was near a mosque and on worshippers returning from the early morning prayers.