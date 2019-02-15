NPFL: Mfon Udoh Leads Goals Chart as Akwa Utd Holds Abia Warriors

Mfon Udoh is now the leading scorer in the NPFL after he grabbed an equaliser for Akwa United at Abia Warriors, while FC Ifeanyiubah consolidated leadership of Group B with a home win over closest rivals El Kanemi Warriors.

Mfon Udoh is turning back the hand of the clock five years after he set an all-time NPFL record of 23 goals with Enyimba.

His strike earned Akwa United a vital point at Abia Warriors.

In continuation of Week 9 matches, FC Ifeanyiubah pipped El Kanemi Warriors 1-0 and Remo Stars were 2-1 winners at home to Kwara United.

FC Ifeanyiubah thus remain top of Group B with 18 points from nine matches.

However, Sunshine Stars were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bendel Insurance, Heartland were also pegged back by Gombe United 1-1 in front of their fans and Go Round FC could only play a 1-1 draw with Nasarawa United in Omaku.

NPFL RESULTS

Remo Stars 2-1 Kwara Utd

Sunshine Stars 1-1 Insurance

Go Round 1-1 Nasarawa Utd

Abia Warriors 1-1 Akwa Utd

FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0 El-Kanemi

Heartland 1-1 Gombe Utd