Ebonyi AD Guber Candidate Steps down for Umahi

By Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Ebonyi State, Hon. Ozuma Peter, has stepped down for Governor David Umahi ahead of the March 2, 2019 governorship election in the state.

Ozuma, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abakaliki Friday, said the national leadership of the party has also endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He further explained that the national leadership of the party has also given its state chapters the option of endorsing gubernatorial candidates of their choice, especially the ones whose performances in office are in line with the party’s ideologies.

He said after a critical review of the governance of Ebonyi State under Governor David Umahi, the state Executive Committee and other leaders of AD in the state unanimously adopted Umahi as their preferred choice in the forthcoming governorship election.

He said Umahi has performed excellently well especially in infrastructure development of the state, adding that the governor’s performances has made everyone to identify with him.

Ozuma said Umahi’s re-election would take the state to the next level, which he noted, is the wisdom behind their adoption of the governor.

He said his decision to step down for the governor was generally accepted by all members of AD in the state.

“If you look at his achievements, his developmental strides, you would agree with me that no one else can do better than him, hence my reason to step down,” he said.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of AD, Hon. John Ugbor, said the decision of the party’s governorship candidate to step down for Umahi was a unanimous decision of the party, restating that the governor’s performances in office informed their decision.

The National Welfare Officer of the party, Mr. J.C Okafor, who came from Enugu State to witness the adoption ceremony, said the national leadership of the party was in support of the decision of her Ebonyi State chapter to adopt Governor Umahi.

Okafor said in all sincerity, Umahi has performed and deserved re-election, adding that AD was so impressed with Umahi’s performance and was desirous of getting him to join its fold after winning re-election so he could fly the party’s presidential flag in 2023.