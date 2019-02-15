2019 NBA All-Star Weekend Live on Kwesé Free Sports

One of the most talked about and highly anticipated events on the NBA calendar is upon us. From 15 – 17 February Kwesé Free Sports will transport basketball fanatics to Charlotte North Carolina, for the 2019 edition of the NBA All-Star Weekend. African basketball fans will enjoy a weekend of fast-paced action, captivating events and up to the minute coverage of the weekend’s festivities.

The NBA All-Star Weekend will be broadcast on Kwesé Free Sports available on Kwesé TV’s decoders on channel 285, the Kwesé iflix mobile application (through a one day, three day, seven day or monthly subscription) and Kwesé Play.

Kwesé’s All-Star Weekend coverage kicks off with the Rising Stars game on Saturday 16 February from 03:00 – 05:00 am. This exhibition game which showcases 20 of the league’s best rookies and second-year players, follows a Team World vs Team USA format. In this year’s game, Africa will be represented by Minnesota Timberwolves Shooting guard of Nigerian decent, Josh Okogie who will show off his skills on the court as a member of Team World.

In anticipation for Sunday’s game, African basketball fans can continue to whet their appetite with the three-part basketball extravaganza that is the All-Star Saturday showcase. This will air on 17 February from 02:00 – 04:30 am local time. For two and a half hours basketball lovers can feast their eyes on the Skills Challenge, followed by the Slam Dunk Challenge – which features Hamidou Diallo with Guinean roots – and closes off with a 3-Point Contest.

The real hero for the weekend however, will of course be Sunday’s All-Star Game. Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead their respective teams in a match-up that is sure to set the court on fire. Antetokounmpo of Nigerian decent, will represent the continent alongside Cameroonian Joel Emiid. With two sons of the soil representing the continent, there is no doubt that viewers across Africa will have their eyes glued to Kwesé for all the three pointers, rebounds and offensive play. The All-Star Game will air in the early hours of Monday from 02:00 – 05:00am local time.

Viewers who miss out on weekend’s festivities can indulge in a two-hour highlights package which will broadcast on Kwesé Free Sports on Monday 18 February at 7.30pm. Inactive Kwesé TV subscribers who want to the partake in the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities will need to pay the annual access charge of N1,900.