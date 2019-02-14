Ignore Call to Boycott Elections, IWA Tells Ndigbo

Ahead of the forthcoming elections, the umbrella body of Igbo organisations globally, Igbo World Assembly (IWA), has urged the Igbo extractions to ignore call from some quarters to boycott the presidential election.

While lamenting what the group described as discord orchestrated by the enemies of Ndiigbo both internally and externally, the Diaspora group in a world press conference Tuesday addressed by the Chairman of IWA, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, insisted that Igbos should come out to participate in the democratic election without fear or favour.

“IWA supports Ohanaeze Ndiigbo as it works very closely with other socio-cultural groups across Nigeria, including Afenifere, Northern Elders Forum, Pan-Niger Delta Forum, and the Middle Belt Forum in endorsing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, for the presidential election,” the group noted.

“IWA supports decisions taken by Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the pursuit of Igbo interest and not political interest. The decisions may not be acceptable to some individuals, groups, state governments for their selfish politics,” the group added.

The group also rejected any attempt to suggest that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is divided, adding that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is intact under the leadership of our President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

IWA said that Ohanaeze Igbo has been pursuing Igbo agenda in many issues, including, restructuring of the Country, Federal Character appointments which have not been reflected in this present government, the insecurity in the country and the killing of innocent citizens by the Herdsmen, the politically motivated fight against corruption and flagrant abuse of rule of law, among others.

“IWA Igbo will support and takes a strong position in matters of interest for Ndigbo and Nigeria in general in the areas of good governance, rule of law, security of lives and property, equity and fairness in the corporate Nigeria, youth development, among others”, the group assured.

The group disclosed that they represent Ohanaeze Ndiigbo Diaspora Committee.

“It is very important to bring to your attention this structural fact to Ndiigbo home and abroad.

“ It is also important to note that IWA has been working very closely with Ohanaeze Ndiigbo for years both in normal times and in every turbulent and challenging times to this present status whereby Ohanaeze Ndiigbo is accepted as the mouth piece of Ndigbo globally”, the diaspora Igbo explained