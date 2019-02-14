Heritage Highlights Benefits of ‘Octopus’

Heritage Bank has disclosed that its advanced intelligent digital experience, known as Octopus has been endorsed by the 2018 Big Brother Double Wahala (season-3) housemates for its ground breaking innovative solution, crafted to meet the demands of an ever-growing active population with the aim to create and transfer wealth to stakeholders.

Four of the 20 contestants, who were engaged with a task that served to launch the bank’s product and have continued to use advanced intelligent digital experience to grow their businesses unanimously hailed the banking solution.

They also commended Heritage Bank for its strategic drive to meet customers’ needs and revolutionalise the banking sector with the upward review of daily transaction limits for Octopus transactions to N200, 000 for Heritage Bank registered users.

The four housemates- Leo Dasilva (Leo), Uloma Iheme (Ifu Ennada), Tobi Bakre and Omololu Shomuyiwa (Lolu), who visited the bank’s head office in Lagos, met with senior management of the institution.

Octopus by Heritage Bank represents an omni-channel multi-platform experience squarely targeted at the customers of tomorrow; young, smart, professional, tech-savvy pioneers of the new digital economy.

Bank agnostic, Octopus would provide all customers of any Nigerian bank the opportunity to access a platform that consolidates and connects all their bank accounts delivering convenience and ease of access to an innovative platform and digital community.

The platform owes numerous benefits to the users, thereby enable small businesses to key into electronic payment system easily, efficient collections, social integration, retention strategy, bills payment, mobile virtual top-up, funds transfer, balance enquiry, movie show time, news.

To give a voice to this, the CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo described Octopus as “the best opportunity to experience a true, out-of-this world digital experience available across major platforms. Understand that this new adventure does everything differently.”