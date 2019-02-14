Elections: Edo Govt declares Friday Feb 15, half work day  

As part of activities to afford workers in the state the opportunity to exercise their franchise in the general elections, the Edo State Government has declared Friday, February 15, 2019, half work day.

In a statement signed by Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq, the state government said the directive is to “enable voters travel to their various local government areas and participate in the Saturday, February 16, general elections.”

Ogie continued, “Consequent upon the above, all workers are expected to close from their offices by 12.00 noon. All heads of government agencies and departments are hereby advised to comply accordingly.”