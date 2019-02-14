Election: NIS Orders Closure of Borders from Friday Noon

By Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s general election, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered the closure of all borders by Friday, 12pm.

In a statement issued by the service public relations officer, Sunday James, and signed by the Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, the borders will be opened by Sunday, 12 noon.

It stated that:”The federal government of Nigeria has directed that the nation’s land borders be closed from 12noon of Friday the 15th February, 2019 to 12noon of Sunday the 17th February, 2019.

“This is to secure and control movements across the borders within the period of the elections. The public to note and ensure compliance. “

The borders include those of Nigeria and Niger, Nigeria and Chad, and also Nigeria and Cameroon.