Ecobank Assures Customers of Memorable Valentine

Nume Ekeghe

Ecobank Nigeria has stated that its innovative digital products are available to make this Valentine season an exciting one for its customers.

To this end, the bank is offering its customers mouth-watering deals when they pay with EcobankPay at designated merchant locations in Aba, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt.

Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Carol Oyedeji, was quoted in a statement to have said the Valentine season was another opportunity to show love to customers by rewarding their loyalty and enabling them achieve their valentine wishes.

She said, “customers who use EcobankPay to make payment at selected outlets in Aba, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt during this Valentine season will get exciting discounts thereby ensuring they get more value for them to spend.”

Furthermore, Oyedeji said , “We have provided digital solutions to ensure this season of love is a memorable one for our customers. They can send money to their loved ones with Ecobank Mobile or our Internet banking platform, Ecobank Online.

“For those away from their loved ones, distance should not be a barrier as they can top up airtime to stay in touch simply by dialling *326*Amount#. Shopping can be done seamlessly with our debit cards.

“We have also extended our zero fees offer on the Rapidtransfer app till 31st March, 2019 to ensure that those living abroad are able to send money to their loved ones at home without hassles.”

Oyedeji used the opportunity to thank the bank’s customers for their loyalty to the Ecobank brand.

“We are grateful to our customers and non-customers who depend on our platforms to achieve seamless banking transactions and wish everyone a happy valentine celebration”