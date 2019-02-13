Obaseki targets 50% reduction in irregular migration, human trafficking

…as Immigration Service advocates multilateral collaboration in combatting menace

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reducing the incidence of irregular migration and human trafficking by 50 per cent by the end of 2019.

The governor made the submission while delivering a speech at the one-day Prosecution and Investigation Training on Irregular Migration themed; ‘How to Bridge the Gap between Investigation and Prosecution,’ held in Government House, Benin City, Edo State.

He said that about 4,800 returnees have been received by the state government after going through harrowing experience in the quest for greener pastures in foreign lands.

“In dealing with the crime of human trafficking, my administration is tackling the root cause by providing quality education, technical training which will provide jobs,” he added.

Obaseki noted that the state government was receiving greater support from the international community as the state continues to combat the scourge of human trafficking.

He said activities of the state taskforce against human trafficking have attracted the support of both the Federal Government and international partners in organising training on prosecution and investigation, noting, “For us in Edo State, we have realised we have a problem which has led to several steps that we have taken to solve the problem.”

Guest lecturer at the training and Comptroller-General, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Mohammed Babandede, who delivered a lecture entitled; ‘Effective Investigation and Prosecution of Human Trafficking Cases,’ urged stakeholders to join hands with governments in the fight against the scourge.

Babandede averred that trafficking was not an issue only for uniform personnel, but for all stakeholders such as religious leaders, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), among others.

“Trafficking is an organised crime with three elements which must include the acts, means and purpose. Trafficking poses serious threat to governments as it relates and connects to other crimes.”

The NIS Comptroller-General recommended policy, protection, prevention, prosecution and partnership (5Ps) as a strategy to assist investigation and prosecution of human trafficking and related cases.