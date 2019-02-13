Nexford Varsity Launches Online Degrees for Nigerian Students

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A Washington DC-based start-up, Nexford University, has concluded plans to launch affordable degree programmes for online students in Nigeria. The university also launched a scholarship programme with Dangote Cement, the largest cement producer in West Africa.

Another milestone came in January 2019 when former Nigerian Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili became a member of Nexford’s Advisory Board and announced a scholarship scheme for Nigerian women studying on the university’s BBA programme.

A statement by the CEO of the institution, Mr. Fadl Al Tarzi, said the school is an accredited university with a start-up mentality to provide quality education for students across the globe.

“Nexford University, a one-year-old start-up, is gearing up for its ‘Series A’ funding to launch globally affordable degree programmes. Students in Nigeria can earn a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) for $80 per month.”

“New funds will bolster the next-generation university’s marketing, course production and technology development. On February 1, 2019, the online university opened its virtual doors to its first cohort of BBA and MBA learners.

“We are talking to organisations worldwide to partner with us in bringing high-quality education to their communities and employees at a truly affordable price. No other university offers degrees of comparable quality at our price point,” Al Tarzi said.

The Chief Partnership Officer at Nexford, Dr. Sonal Minocha said: “We are building our collaborative capital by partnering with like-minded influencers and organisations to co-create a new kind of university. Our inaugural scholarships and partnerships have set a strong foundation towards delivering education with impact.”