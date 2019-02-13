Immigration Nabs Female Human Traffickers, Rescues Nine Children

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Wednesday said it has apprehended two women, suspected to be human traffickers and rescued nine minors.

The suspects — Deborah Adewunmi and Moriliya Ibrahim — according to the command, were arrested in Katsina metropolis based on intelligence report by its officers.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Comptroller of the Service, Ajisafe Joshua Olusola, on Wednesday.

It reads: “On 11th February, 2019 at about 1839hrs. The Nigeria Immigration Service, Katsina State Command through an intelligence report by the command provost intercepted two women and one man who are residing in Agadez in Niger Republic and nine trafficked minors age from nine to 11 years.

“They started their journey from Lagos to Kano and Kano to Katsina with the mission to travel to Libya enroute Niger Republic without travel document.

“It has been established that Mrs. Deborah Adewunnmi, Moriliya Ibrahim, accompanied with their nine minors and one man confessed that they are going to meet Deborah’s husband, Mustapha Ibrahim, who is residing in Agadez Niger Republic to facilitate their journey to Libya.”

The statement added that the suspects and the victims have been handed over to the Kano zonal office of the command for further investigation and prosecution.