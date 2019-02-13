Edo APC receives PDP defectors from Esan South East

…Obaseki has brought decency, discipline to governance – Dr. Ojiemhenkele

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has received defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state.

The defectors were led by Dr. Andrew Ojiemhenkele, and they were received by the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki as well as the party chairman in the state, Barr. Anselm Ojezua.

Presenting the party’s symbol, a broom, to Dr. Ojiemhenkele at an enlarged meeting of the APC in Benin City, the state capital, Obaseki said: “I have not formally received anybody into the party, but the chairman wants me to do it because of the calibre of person we are receiving. I have a lot of confidence in him and just listening to him, his commitment to his people and politics, I realised that this is someone we should have in our party.”

The governor noted that the state chapter of the party was working to build a strong platform, noting that the outcome of the 2019 elections will show that Edo is an APC state.

In his remark, Dr. Ojiemhenkele said he decided to join the APC because of the exemplary leadership style of the governor, noting “Every good man in the state should work with Governor Obaseki.”

He added: “I have come here today with my supporters to join the APC. Our decision to join APC is simple: We have watched from a close distance the way the governor is piloting the affairs of the state.

“He has brought decency, discipline, and transparency into governance. Esan South East council has 10 wards and we are assuring you that we will be victorious at the polls.”