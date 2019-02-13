Buhari Does not Deserve Second Term, Says Ex-Deputy Senate President

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A former Deputy Senate President and ex-Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Mamman Abubakar Danmusa, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari does not deserve a second term, considering what he described as prevailing rate of kidnapping, insurgency and banditry in the North-west.

Speaking to journalists in Katsina Tuesday, Danmusa said the whole of North-west is engulfed in insecurity ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery and insurgency, which according to him, has disrupted business activities in the geopolitical zone.

According to him, “The is situation is daily deteriorating. In my home town Danmusa, it has become so bad that people had to organise themselves in the night to defend themselves.

“In the light of the prevailing insecurity, abject poverty and unemployment; is it fair to campaign and ask our people to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari as I have done in 2007, 2011 and 2015? The answer is capital no.

“In 2015, the insecurity was only restricted to North-east, but today, the whole of the North-west is engulfed by armed robbery and kidnapping both on our ways, in our homes and even in our markets.

“Under this situation, President Muhammadu Buhari does not deserve to be given another second chance.”

He, however, berated Buhari’s fight against corruption, saying only the political enemies of the government are been prosecuted while his supporters are free.

“Buhari’s supporters who are known to have engaged in corruption are ignored as if nothing is happening,” he added.