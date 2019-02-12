Buhari: We’ll Recover All Monies Wasted on Power by Previous Govts

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday vowed to track and recover all funds allegedly misappropriated by previous governments in the power sector without commensurate results.

The president insisted that his administration would go after the culprits, apprehend and bring them to justice for frittering away the country’s commonwealth.

Speaking during a campaign stop at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Buhari told his party loyalists that despite the huge amount spent on power, there was nothing to show, maintaining that if re-elected, he would ensure stable power supply to Nigerians.

He admitted that fighting corruption under the present system is extremely difficult, but assured them that he would continue to ensure accountability despite the limitations.

“The third point is fighting corruption under this system. It has been very difficult, but I have been mentioning it everywhere I go that all those who are in place of accountability should be prepared to account for it.

“Those that abused it were taken before the courts. A number of them are in jail, and a number of their properties taken away. They will be sold and put in the treasury to continue building infrastructure.

“You know we are building roads. It has been mentioned, the railway was virtually killed, but we are rebuilding it.

“And there was no power. We will bring power back. The previous government mentioned on their own that they spent $16 billion on power, but you are better witnesses than myself.

“Where is the power? Where is the money? We will follow them. Eventually, God willing, we will catch them and get our money back,” he vowed.

Although the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, was conspicuously absent during the event, Buhari noted that the party is stronger now, stressing that it will be demonstrated next Saturday during the polls.

He also vowed that the APC government will take the problems of security, economy and infrastructure, three fundamental issues it campaigned on in 2015, very seriously if re-elected.

He mentioned that whereas 17 local governments were under Boko Haram when he took over, there is currently none under the deadly Islamic sect.

On the economy, Buhari said that when he came in, Nigeria had very high bills of importation of foodstuffs, adding that with fertilisers and agricultural input now available, the country is producing a lot of its food needs.

He stated that farming had taken away a lot of able-bodied persons out of the unemployment market, kept them busy, and are now earning a respectable living.

In his comments, the leader of the APC in Bayelsa, ex-Governor Timipre Sylva, said Buhari had brought development to Ijaw land.

He said: “I stand here as a son of Ijaw land, as a former governor of Bayelsa State, and as Chairman of the Nigerian Maritime University, which is also a school that was instituted by the president.

“Ijaw people have no reason not to vote for the president. This time we must vote en masse, there is no Ijaw son that is contesting elections. I can excuse Ijaw people for the last time, but this time, there will be no excuse not to vote for the president.”

He urged the people of the state to deliver only APC candidates in the next election.