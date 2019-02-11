Nigerians in Diaspora Rally Support for Buhari

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Nigerians in the diaspora under the umbrella of Buhari/Osinbajo Diaspora Support Organisation (BDSO) has called on Nigerians to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next Saturday polls.

Making the call at the weekend during a mobilisation symposium for President Buhari’s re-election held at Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, Abuja, the Global chairman, BDSO, UK-based Mr. Charles Efe Sylvester said the Nigerian leader had displayed courage and integrity that should earn him a second term in office.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is a man of integrity and a General of the masses. That is why we stood up and supported him. We, the Buhari/Osinbajo Diaspora Support Organisation and millions of Nigerians all over the world assessed President Buhari and said he has done well.

“We are mobilising support of Nigerians for President Buhari,” he said, adding that: “We are undergoing hardship but it is for the right course and reasons.”

Scoring the president high in the fight against insecurity, he said the fact that he liberated the 17 local government areas previously under the control of Boko Haram terrorists clearly underscores the success of the government against the insurgents.

“It is not easy to defeat Boko Haram and any terrorist group. America has been battling Al Qaeda and they have not finished the battle,” he noted.

He commended the administration for its agricultural revolution, fight against corruption, revamping of the railway sector and other achievements of the government, assuring the people that citizens outside the country appreciate the successes of the government.

Sylvester said: “We were there with him when he came to London for treatment. Some people went about that he was dead, but God kept President Buhari and he was even stronger.”

The APC Women Leader, Mrs. Hailmary Alpob; representative of the Senior Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Graba Shehu; Chairman, Buhari Media Organisation, Niyi Akinsuji; Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Malam Umar Shuaibu; former APC Women Leader, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu; the Director, Contact and Mobilisation, Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hadiza Bala Usman; and several other APC members were in attendance at the event.