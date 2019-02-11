Gridlock Hits Ilorin Ahead of Buhari’s Campaign

There is gridlock on major roads in Ilorin, capital of Kwara State, Monday ahead of the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign.

The APC presidential standard-bearer and his team would storm Ilorin to seek support for Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

NAN correspondent who went round the city observed heavy traffic jams on major roads.

The streets and major roads such Asa Dam road, Offa Garage Road, Taiwo and Unity roads were filled up with people awaiting the arrival of President Buhari.

Mr Gani Adeshina, an APC member who spoke with NAN describes the traffic hold up as a show of love for Buhari.

“As you can see the gridlock, it is a sign that we love Baba. He is God sent. We are waiting and expecting Baba’s arrival,” he said.

Another APC member, Mrs Iyabo Bako, said she is a fan of Baba and desperately waiting to cheer Baba when he finally arrives.

“As you can see Baba’s vest is everywhere in the town. I am Baba’s number one fan and fully ready to receive him today, “she said.

An Ilorin resident, Mr Dayo Aina, said he is ready to campaign for Buhari.

“I am canvassing and doing house to house campaign for Baba because he is the saviour of this country,” he said.

The presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, February 16. (NAN)