Don’t Be Deceived by INEC’s Assurance of Neutrality, Wike Cautions Rivers Electorate

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has advised the electorate in the state not to be carried away by assurances by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it would be neutral in its conduct of the general elections.

He therefore charged the people to be ready to protect their votes and ensure that their votes count.

Wike spoke yesterday while addressing supporters during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Rally at Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He advised the people not to be deceived by INEC’s claims that it would organise credible polls, adding that the people should remain vigilant to protect their votes.

The governor also charged Nigerians to vote for PDP across the country for Nigeria to return to the days of performance and development, stressing that it is only under the party that sustained development can take place.

“PDP is not a party of excuses. It is a party founded on development. It is a party of performance. That is why Nigerians must return to the PDP,” he said.

He urged the people of Rivers State to vote massively for Atiku Abubakar for the revival of the seaports “killed by the non-performing APC Federal Government in the state”.

“Atiku Abubakar through quality economic policies will revive the Trans-Amadi Industrial Estate and the two seaports in Rivers State.

“Atiku Abubakar will create jobs and ensure that the government works for the good of all Nigerians”, he said.

While acknowledging Obio/Akpor as the Local Government Area with the highest number of registered voters in the state, Wike urged the people to cast 90 per cent of their votes for the PDP and her candidates.

He advised PDP members to ensure that the party wins all the 359 polling units of the Local Government Area. He said that political patronage would be based on winning of polling units.

“You must deliver your polling unit. Victory of the polling unit is the ticket to political appointments. We don’t want to hear any excuse that your polling unit result was snatched. You must protect the results “, he said.

He said that the PDP remains sure of victory in Rivers State because his administration has satisfied the people.

Speaking further, Wike said only those who have impacted positively on the state should contest elections or promote candidates. He said as a minister he attracted development to the state and wondered why the Minister of Transportation has failed Rivers People, despite his opportunities in the APC Federal Government.

Director General of Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said that all across Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, the projects of Wike are a testament of his performance.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah said that the rally is a mass affirmation of the governor’s acceptance by his people. He said that rally is more than a local government gathering.

He presented PDP Candidate for Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Sekibo; PDP Candidate for Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Kingsley Chinda; PDP Candidate for Obio/Akpor State Constituency 1, Martins Amaewhule; and PDP Candidate for Obio/Akpor State Constituency 2, Mr Michael Chinda to the people and asked them to vote for them.