Bello’s Wife, Three Aides Involved in Road Accident

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The wife of the Kogi State Governor, Mrs. Amina Bello has been involved in a car accident along the Obajana-Kabba road on her way to Isanlu for the women’s rally of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The accident occurred at Kabba, an area where the helicopter conveying the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo crash-landed penultimate Saturday.

Alongside the wife of the governor, three aides of the Kogi State Government were involved in the road accident, though there was no record of death.

In a statement he issued Saturday, Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed confirmed the accident

The statement listed others involved in the accident to include the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Women & Children to the Governor, Mrs. Kelechi Ajayi; the SSA on Women Affairs, Mrs. Ejura Edward and Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor’s wife, Mrs. Adesoro Olamide.

The government, however, thanked God that the aides all came out unhurt and were in perfect condition.

"The accident occurred around Oshokoshoko village, while on their way to Isanlu for the All Progressives' Congresswomen rally but they all came out unhurt.

‘“The government appreciates God once again, that all those involved are in perfect condition. The governor’s wife’s door-to-door campaign train continues with their rally to the western senatorial district, after a successful two-day outing in Kogi East,’’ the statement said.