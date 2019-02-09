PwC Chess4Change Mentorship Ends in Lagos

The curtains have been drawn on this year’s edition of the PwC Chess4Change mentorship programme and mini challenge championship in Lagos.

The two-day programme, according to the organisers, is aimed at tutoring secondary school students the game of chess as well as enlightening the students on skill sets and tenets that will help them thrive in school and in life.

The programme was hosted in Akande Dahusi Memorial Junior High School and Immaculate Heart Comprehensive High School, Maryland, Lagos.

“Before the mini chess challenge, students were taught by PwC representatives on how to set your goals, choosing a career path, believe in yourself and learning from mistakes. All sessions were inspiring and also created a closer touch point between the PwC brand and the students.

“After the mentorship session, the mini challenge commenced with representatives from the participating schools.

“The mini challenge aims to assess the students’ abilities in the game of chess as well as prepare for the Grand Slam tournament in March,” the organisers informed.

The schools that took part in the programme are; Eva Adelaja Girls Senior Secondary School,, Bariga, Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Senior School, Maryland, CMS Girls Senior Secondary, Bariga, Ireti Senior Grammar School, Ikoyi, Eko Akete Grammar, Lagos Island, Wahab Folawiyo Senior High School, Osborne, Kuramo Senior Secondary School, Victoria Island, Falomo High School, Ikoyi, Birrel Avenue Senior High School, Sabo.

Others are; Lagos City College, Yaba, New Era Senior Secondary School, Surulere, Government Senior College, Eric Moore, St. Timothy College, Onike,Yaba, Jubilee Model Senior Grammar School, Orile Iganmu, Sari Iganmu Senior Secondary School, Orile, EUBA Junior Secondary School, Mushin, Unity Junior High School, Oshodi, and Eko Boys High School, Mushin.

The initiative sponsored by PricewaterhouseCoopers(PwC); one of the world’s leading audit and advisory firms was supporters by the Lagos State Ministry of Education and Nigeria Chess Federation