I Go Dye Splashes Millions to Empower Delta Youths

In his little contribution to checkmate youth restiveness in Delta State and create a platform for youths to harness their God given talents, ace comedian, Francis Agoda, popularly known as ‘I Go Dye’ has launched a new project tagged ‘Sorting Out Raw Talents (SORT)’.

This is part of his Francis Agoda Path of Honour (FAPOH) initiative which he unveiled a while ago where he staked five thousand dollars to challenge youths to come up with a video skit that would promote peace during the 2019 general elections with hashtag #Istandforpeace2019elections”.

Speaking on the ‘SORT’ project, I Go Dye said, “Obviously at this point of our existence, selfless contributions that will create alternatives to engage the youths should be encouraged. We cannot continue to leave the responsibility of supporting the youths in the hands of government alone.

“In the past, programs like West Africa Idol, Project Fame and others have really helped our talented youths in Nigeria, making the winners who they are today. So, this requires the support of us all, because its objectives are aimed at eradicating youths restiveness, making them to become more resourceful and productive and we have the support of Delta State Government. We are looking at taking it across Niger Delta before we do SORT NINJA. Like they say, charity begins at home, that his why we are lunching this project SORT today in Delta State.”

Speaking further, he reeled out the details of the project which according to him will begin on February 13, 2019 and end on February 27, 2019.

“The activation and auditioning will commence in Warri on the 13th of February at Wellington hotel from 9am to 5pm. Agbor will be next on 21st of February at City View Suite and Lounge, and the last auditioning will hold on 23rd of February 2019 at Nelrose Hotel Asaba, while the grand event is on the 27th of February 2019 at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba.

Project SORT will be looking out for talented youths across Delta State, it is expected to reach those in the grassroots and afford them a place to be heard and seen,” he said.

Continuing, he added, “Winners of the audition from each local government will become FAPOH Talents and Brain Ambassadors of their local governments and will be rewarded with the sum of 500 thousand naira which will qualifier them to the grand finale. The star prize will be 2 million with a brand new car. Second prize and third are 1.5 million and 1 million respectively.

“Performing at the grand finale event will be veteran comedians like I Go Save, Gordons, AY and I Go Dye himself. 2Baba and Harrysong will lead the ensemble of musicians that will perform at the event. It’s an opportunity to engage our teeming youths and hope that many Deltans and other well-meaning citizens of Nigeria would emulate this project by supporting.”

He thanks the state governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for the partnership and support of the project “as we strive to achieve the FAPOH set goals. I also thank 2face, Harrysong, I Go Save for their support. I want to call for individuals and cooperate organizations to support this project, because this responsibility is not for FAPOH alone, it’s for all, it empowers the youths for the future,” he said.