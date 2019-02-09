Deaconess Cecilia Ogbeifun: Obaseki commiserates with family, says mama led a beautiful, inspiring life

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Ogbeifun family over the passing of Deaconess Cecilia Izogie Ogbeifun, mother of Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, the President, Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) and Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Starzs Investment Company Limited.

Obaseki described as beautiful and inspiring, the life Mama Ogbeifun led, which was rooted in Christian values, which she bequeathed to her children and shared with people who encountered her.

He said, “We will miss Mama’s abiding love, prayers and guidance with which she raised her industrious and God-fearing children who are excelling in their chosen endeavours across the globe.

“Mama Ogbeifun passed unto glory at the ripe age of 100 (one hundred) on January 9th and is survived by ten children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.”