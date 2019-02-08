PINKBERRY Celebrates 1st Anniversary with New Flavor and Promotions

It’s been an amazing one year of delightful, craveable, light and refreshing yoghurt for customers across Nigeria, as Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt celebrates its first anniversary. Established in February 2018 by leading quick service restaurant company in Nigeria, Eat’N’Go Limited, the brand has successfully expanded its footprints as a premium frozen yoghurt company with 8 stores present across Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

To mark the anniversary, Pinkberry Yoghurt has expressed its appreciation to its customers, for their commitment and loyalty during its first year of operation. As part of the festivities, the brand will be launching a new strawberry flavor for both its yoghurt and smoothie variants as well as bringing back some of its best packages, promos and celebratory in-store activities which will also mark the Valentine’s season.

Themed ‘For the Love of Pink’ this month long period of activities, will bring together lovers of all things Pinkberry as the brands continues to spread love for its customers throughout its anniversary.

“Looking back at the remarkable year we have had, the brand is beyond thrilled by the love and support it has amassed so far. At Pinkberry, we aim to continuously seek out new ways to uphold the brand’s promise of providing mouth-watering, yummy and healthy treats to all our customers, which we have done and would continue to do. With every Pinkberry Yoghurt cup, customers will continue to enjoy uncompromised quality, and can look forward to some exciting new developments this year”, said Timelehin Lajubutu, Marketing manager of Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt.

“As we celebrate our 1st anniversary here in Nigeria, we would like to specially appreciate our customers for a continuous patronage of our delicious products, and the team for helping us successfully reach this milestone. We have also commemorated our anniversary by unveiling our new and supremely tasting strawberry flavored variants which are available in our stores nationwide. In addition, we are grateful of the fact that we were able to treat not only our loyal customers to free products to mark our special day, but also select children from Slum2School who visited our stores to enjoy yummy Pinkberry Yoghurt treats.” She added.

With a passion to help people enjoy premium frozen yogurt in their daily routines, Pinkberry assists customers in combining yogurt with the perfect toppings. The brand has successfully redefined the frozen yoghurt industry in Nigeria in only one year of its existence.

Pinkberry Yoghurt is a franchisee of Eat’N’Go limited, the leading franchisee of Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery. The mother company was recently listed on London Stock exchange as one of the companies to inspire Africa in 2019. Overall, since Pinkberry Yoghurt’s arrival into Nigeria, the brand has experienced notable growth, and looks forward to a continuous expansion in Nigeria and beyond.