Obaseki canvasses votes for APC candidates in Owan East, assures of more development

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged residents of Owan East Local Government Area to come out en masse and vote for the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections, to enable him sustain the development of the state.

The governor made the call while addressing members and supporters of the APC at the party’s campaign rally at the Township Stadium in Afuze, Owan East LGA.

Obaseki thanked residents of the local government area for their patience, adding that he has flagged off the construction of Ihievbe-Sebe-Ogbe Road, while the contract for the construction of Afuze-Erah Road has been awarded and work will commence soon.

“I want to assure you that if you vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and all our candidates in the forthcoming general elections, jobs, security, electricity and infrastructural development are assured,” he said.

Noting that the party will step up its intervention programmes to drive development when it gets another term, he said “We don’t have electricity because PDP sold and privatised our electricity company to themselves and their family members, but the president has promised to put things right and ensure we begin to get regular supply of electricity again.

“I urge you to vote for all APC candidates to enable us have strong representatives in Abuja and in the State House of Assembly so that they can join hands with us for the sustainable development of the state.”

He assured the people that development will be adequately spread across local government areas in the state when APC candidates are voted into office, adding, “I am not afraid of winning as the crowd has shown that winning is sure but the focus now is on the number of votes that we can get, as I have assured President Buhari one million votes. I am counting on you to help us achieve this feat.”

Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of APC, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, thanked the people for their support for the party, and explained that Edo State has 2.2 million voters, urging them to assist the governor to attain the target of one million votes for the president in the February 16 elections.

Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Jimoh Ijegbai, urged residents of Owan East to stand firm behind the governor and the APC in achieving victory at the elections.

Ijegbai said, “In 2015, it was only Owan East and Etsako West that won their elections for President Muhammadu Buhari, but we promise to win, and this time convincingly for APC and Buhari.”

Among the APC candidates seeking to represent people of the area are House of Representatives candidate for Owan Federal Constituency, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; Edo North senatorial candidate, Senator Francis Alimikena; and Edo State House of Assembly candidate for Owan East Constituency, Barr. Eric Okada.