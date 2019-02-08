Isime Esene Turns Chairman Policy Think-Tank of Foundation

Mary Nnah

Isime Esene has been made the Chairman Policy Think-tank of boys to MEN Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to developing boys and men into responsible, ethical gentlemen with integrity through a range of programs, initiatives, and activities.

The Think-tank is set up to periodically review the foundation’s programmes and activities, leading the consideration on new lines of thought to birth initiatives that will keep the foundation relevant to citizens.

Founded by finance and business advisor/analyst and immediate past chairman of WimBiz Board of Trustees, Ifeoma I. Idigbe, the organisation aims at increasing knowledge, and developing skills and character with the intent to address the social consequences of value systems decline in male youth.

A thoroughbred professional with special interest in harnessing the power of media for holistic development, Esene is experienced in leadership and team management garnered from years working as managing editor of leading online news and pop-culture platform, Y!/YNaija.com; quality control lead of Red Media Africa, and member of the management board of the media group, RED.

Speaking on the appointment, Esene expressed gratitude to the foundation while stating his dedication and commitment to achieving its ultimate goal of developing boys and young men into global leaders of integrity in all spheres of life and endeavour.

Esene is the director, Quality Control, RED, and a member of the company’s management board. As a member of the editorial board of Y!/YNaija.com, Esene has had the opportunity to work with high impact global brands including Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Nigerian Breweries, Guinness, Etisalat, Airtel, Samsung, HP, BlackBerry and many others.

In 2013, he joined other influential Nigerians as a member of the high profile brain trust of The Future Africa Awards & Summit (TFAAS), an influential youth platform, which celebrates excelling young people on the continent.

He was later appointed a member of the expanded Advisory Council of the TFAAS in recognition of his “extensive experience, credibility and proficiency in structuring the process for impact and sustainability.”

Esene, who serves as an Aiki.ng mentor, holds a degree in Computer Science from the Lagos State University and also has a Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from The Polytechnic, Calabar.