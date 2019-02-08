HND Holders Must Undergo Conversion, Oyo-Ita Insists

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoS) Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, has shed light on the controversy trailing the dichotomy between BSC degree holders from the university and HND holders from the polytechnics.

The HoS, who addressed journalists yesterday on the achievements of her office under the change agenda from 2015 to 2018, said many people still appeared confused on the position of the federal government on the dichotomy.

She said though the Federal Executive Committee (FEC) resolved that HND graduates and Bachelor degree holders would be on the same level at entry point in the civil service, HND holders will still have to undergo conversion before they can attain the salary grade level 17.

Oyo-Ita insisted that HND holders employed in the civil service will only peak at SGL 14, except they acquire relevant degrees that will convert them to the officer cadre.

“I think the issue of this HND/BSC dichotomy came up at the last FEC meeting. It is something a lot of people are still confused about, and it should not be so.

“The issue of where they (HND) stop will still remain at SGL 14 unless they are able to acquire additional relevant degrees that can now covert them to officer cadre. We have explained this several times, but when people heard that BSC/HND dichotomy had been cancelled, everyone was jumping for joy as if automatically that HND will get to level SGL 17 in the public service,” Oyo-Ita said.

The HoS, who listed some of her achievements to include the implementation of 2017 to 2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan to improve professionalism and efficiency, added that 10,735 pool officers were promoted between 2016 and 2018, while the IPPIS portal was cleaned up to create credible data payroll and personnel analysis.

She similarly disclosed that her office recently settled out of court with 97 aggrieved deputy directors over their outstanding promotion examination for the post of Director of Administration.

The tussle had raged for over three years and was resolved when the promotion examination was held in collaboration with the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) on January 18, 2018.