Fire Victims Visit Ugwuanyi, Thank Governor for Providing Financial Support

Traders at Kenyatta Market by Adelabu Street, Uwani, Enugu, whose shops were gutted by fire last week, on Friday, paid a Thank-you visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu.

The jubilant traders, who were accompanied by the Chairman of Kenyatta Market Traders Association, Hon. Chinweuba Igwesi, and his secretary, Dons Okeke, expressed gratitude to God and Gov. Ugwuanyi for wiping their tears by offering them financial assistance to re-establish their businesses.

Speaking to newsmen amid excitement and great joy, Lady Chidiebere Ozoude said that “we are really happy that we are back to life, after our shops got burnt”, stressing that “we cannot afford to thank God and thank Gburugburu (Ugwuanyi) who God really used to wipe away our tears and return us back to life”.

Ozoude prayed that God blesses the governor and grants him victory at the polls to continue the good work he had started in the state.

According to her, “we are here for the purpose of the surprise assistance the governor gave to us when we had problem at Kenyatta Market. Our shops got burnt and everything we had was so burnt that we couldn’t get anything out.

“We cried to the governor and he came immediately and wiped away our tears. We pray that God who started this good work with him will accomplish it by granting him a resounding victory in the forthcoming governorship election, which is the prayer of the people of Enugu State”.

It would be recalled that when the inferno occurred, Gov. Ugwuanyi visited the victims, empathized with them and donated N1 million to each of the affected traders to ameliorate their loss.

The governor thanked God that no life was lost and told the victims that his administration was deeply concerned about the challenges they encountered as a result of the inferno and reassured them that his administration will not abandon them in their time of need.