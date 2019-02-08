Buhari Sends Names of RMAFC Chair, Commissioners to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate for confirmation names of 30 nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the submission was in line with constitutional provision.

The presidential aide revealed that the names were conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, asking for expeditious consideration and confirmation of the appointments.

Below are the names, states of origin and positions of the nominees respectively.

S/N State Name Position

1. Ebonyi: Engr. Elias Mbam, Chairman

2. Abia: Chris Alozie Akomas, Commissioner

3. Akwa Ibom: Ayang Sunday Okon, Commissioner

4. Anambra: Chima Philip Okafor, Commissioner

5. Bauchi: Prof. Isa B. Mohammed, Commissioner

6. Benue: Samuel Adaa Maagbe, Commissioner

7. Cross River: Ntufam Eyo Nsa Whiley, Commissioner

8. Delta: Mr. Andrew Ogheneovo Agbaga: Commissioner

9. Ebonyi: Barr. Patrick Nworu Mgbebu, Commissioner

10. Edo: Mr. Victor Eboigbe, Commissioner

11. Ekiti: Amujo Philip Ajayi, Commissioner

12. Enugu: Mrs. Maria Chinyere Aniobi: Commissioner

13. FCT: Hon. Musa Tanko Abari, Commissioner

14. Gombe: Mohammed Kabeer Usman, Commissioner

15. Jigawa: Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel, Commissioner

16. Katsina: Alh. Kabir Muhammad Mashi, Commissioner

17. Kano: Barr. Umar Farouk Abdullahi, Commissioner

18. Kebbi: Rilwan Hussein Abarshi, Commissioner

19. Kogi: Hon. Suleiman Kokori Abdul, Commissioner

20. Kwara Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman Commissioner

21. Lagos: Dr. Wright Olusegun Adekunle, Commissioner

22. Nasarawa: Aliyu A. Abdulkadir, Commissioner

23. Niger: Ibrahim Bako Bagudu Shettima, Commissioner

24. Ogun: Mr. Fari Adebayo, Commissioner

25. Ondo: Mr. Tokunbo Ajasin, Commissioner

26. Oyo: Kolade Daniel Abimbola, Commissioner

27. Plateau: Mr. Alexander Shaiyen, Commissioner

28. Rivers: Wenah Asondu Temple, Commissioner

29. Yobe: Alhaji Modu Aji Juluri, Commissioner

30. Zamfara: Abubakar Sadiq A. Gusau, Commissioner.

