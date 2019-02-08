Buhari Sends Names of RMAFC Chair, Commissioners to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate for confirmation names of 30 nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.
The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the submission was in line with constitutional provision.
The presidential aide revealed that the names were conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, asking for expeditious consideration and confirmation of the appointments.
Below are the names, states of origin and positions of the nominees respectively.
S/N State Name Position
1. Ebonyi: Engr. Elias Mbam, Chairman
2. Abia: Chris Alozie Akomas, Commissioner
3. Akwa Ibom: Ayang Sunday Okon, Commissioner
4. Anambra: Chima Philip Okafor, Commissioner
5. Bauchi: Prof. Isa B. Mohammed, Commissioner
6. Benue: Samuel Adaa Maagbe, Commissioner
7. Cross River: Ntufam Eyo Nsa Whiley, Commissioner
8. Delta: Mr. Andrew Ogheneovo Agbaga: Commissioner
9. Ebonyi: Barr. Patrick Nworu Mgbebu, Commissioner
10. Edo: Mr. Victor Eboigbe, Commissioner
11. Ekiti: Amujo Philip Ajayi, Commissioner
12. Enugu: Mrs. Maria Chinyere Aniobi: Commissioner
13. FCT: Hon. Musa Tanko Abari, Commissioner
14. Gombe: Mohammed Kabeer Usman, Commissioner
15. Jigawa: Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel, Commissioner
16. Katsina: Alh. Kabir Muhammad Mashi, Commissioner
17. Kano: Barr. Umar Farouk Abdullahi, Commissioner
18. Kebbi: Rilwan Hussein Abarshi, Commissioner
19. Kogi: Hon. Suleiman Kokori Abdul, Commissioner
20. Kwara Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman Commissioner
21. Lagos: Dr. Wright Olusegun Adekunle, Commissioner
22. Nasarawa: Aliyu A. Abdulkadir, Commissioner
23. Niger: Ibrahim Bako Bagudu Shettima, Commissioner
24. Ogun: Mr. Fari Adebayo, Commissioner
25. Ondo: Mr. Tokunbo Ajasin, Commissioner
26. Oyo: Kolade Daniel Abimbola, Commissioner
27. Plateau: Mr. Alexander Shaiyen, Commissioner
28. Rivers: Wenah Asondu Temple, Commissioner
29. Yobe: Alhaji Modu Aji Juluri, Commissioner
30. Zamfara: Abubakar Sadiq A. Gusau, Commissioner.
(NAN)