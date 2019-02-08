ACPN Rejects Ezekwesili’s Explanation on Campaign Funds

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has said it was not satisfied with the account by its former presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili, on the donations received during her short-lived presidential campaign.

The party said it still urged the former presidential candidate to return all the monies generated during her short stay in the party, threatening to seek for order of mandamus if she refuses to comply.

Both the party and its presidential candidate have engaged in the war of words following the candidate’s withdrawal from the race and the subsequent endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by the party.

Ezekwesili who is one the founders of #BringBackOurGirls#, last year joined the ACPN to pursue her presidential ambition but later withdrew.

Addressing a press conference, yesterday in Abuja, in response to some allegations made against the national leadership of ACPN by Ezekwesili, the national chairman of the party, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, said the party “reject in entirety everything she submitted.”

The party reminded the former minister that a political party is different from a charity organisation or the #BringBackOurGirls where she belongs too.

“So, we are rejecting everything she submitted in entirety; we wanted to know all the content of the accounts and see the accounts because at the end of the day it is not the presidential candidate that INEC will hold responsible, according to the law but the party, and whatever any candidate generated for his or her campaign belongs to the party.

“We are expecting that she will respond at the appropriate time but if she doesn’t, we may be compelled to go to court to seek for order of mandamus.”

Galadima said from all indications, Ezekwesili does not have capacity to contest a presidential election.

“For somebody who want to contest for presidency, all you could generate for period of three months was just N43 million and spent everything by herself. She could not even disclose to the party the sources of the fund and how much she was able to generate.

“We wanted to know the full disclosure of all the accounts she opened because when you look at the statement she made available, there are four different accounts, which we didn’t know anything about.