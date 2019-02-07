Peak Milk Donates Wheelchair Accessible Bus to Nigeria Para-powerlifting Federation

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, makers of Peak milk, presented a new mobility bus with wheelchair access to the Nigeria Para-powerlifting Federation on Tuesday at the company’s headquarters in Lagos, thus fulfilling its promise to the Para-powerlifters.

The International Paralympic Committee-approved mobility bus seats 12 people and 15 wheel chairs. This first of its kind mobility bus in Nigeria is equipped with automated lifts and other features to ensure convenience and the safety of athletes.

At the presentation, the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola said: “With this donation, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has elongated its catalogue of support to the Para-powerlifting team who has continued to contribute positively to Nigeria through global para-sports.

” FrieslandCampina WAMCO has remained a reliable and supportive partner of the Nigeria Para-powerlifting Federation; by this donation, the company has opened up space for greater inclusion in sports development in Nigeria,” Dalung said.

The Managing Director, Ben Langat, in his introductory speech highlighted the company’s support to the Nigeria Para-powerlifting Federation and clearly explains FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s purpose as a company and the belief that every Nigeria has the right to reach for their Peak.

“By empowering our Unstoppable Para-powerlifters, the Peak brand is enabling Nigerians to reach for their Peak. We designed the ‘Unstoppable Campaign’ to tell the story of this remarkable set of people who have continued to break new grounds in spite of their physical limitations. Peak has touched the lives of many Nigerians with this campaign. It has become so powerful and is receiving very positive testimonials from consumers, Langat said.

The bus presentation is coming barely a week after the para-powerlifters won a total of 42 medals (20 Gold, 15 Silver and 7 Bronze) at the just concluded World Para-powerlifting Competition held in Lagos. This is seen as increased motivation for the athletes to reach for the peak’ at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games.

Last year, Peak Milk renovated the powerlifting gym at the National Stadium, Lagos and provided world-class training equipment with full wheel chair accessibility.

The brand also donated 15 sport wheel chairs to the athletes and sponsored the para-powerlifters to the 9th Fazza Championship in Dubai, UAE in 2018, where they won four gold medals.

The athletes have been constantly nourished with monthly supplies of Peak Milk since December 2016 till date.