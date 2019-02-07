Kwara will Not Bow to Lagos Godfathers, Saraki Insists

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Senate President and national leader of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, Wednesday said there is no way Kwara State would bow to Lagos godfathers who are allegedly planning to annex the state in the forthcoming general election in the country.

He said the political dynasty in the state has remained solid and more united, and that that will not give way to such move during the polls.

Saraki stated this in Fufu, Danialu-Agbabiaka, Tanke wards, all in Ilorin South Local Government Area of the state during the PDP rally held in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to him, “Our political structures are intact and have advanced the needs of the people of the state that no one from Lagos can retrieve from us.

“My people in Kwara State are solidly behind me and have resolved to reject Lagos politicians that are allegedly planning to annex Kwara State for Lagos during the elections.”

The Senate president, who described those behind ‘O to Ge’ movement in All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as selfish politicians, noted that most of them have benefited immensely from the political dynasty.

“Most of them have occupied positions like special assistants, special advisers, commissioners among others, and they decided to leave here because of their selfish agenda.

“My offence is that I asked them to give others in the political dynasty chance to take their time but I know that the people will show where they are during the polls,” he stated.

Saraki, who used the occasion to call on the people of the local government council area to vote for presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, his vice presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and all the candidates of the party in the state, said the PDP government, if voted into office, would address youths unemployment and other infrastructural development in the state.

He said PDP remain the only party in the country that has programmes capable of bringing new lease of life to the people of the country.

Saraki noted further that the APC-led federal government has failed Nigerians and the people of the state, and that the country should come out on February 16 and March 2 this year to vote them out so as to bring much needed growth to the doorsteps of the populace.

Also speaking, the PDP governorship candidate in the election, Hon.Razak Atunwa, urged the people to reject seasonal politicians who have been bent to annex the Kwara State to Lagos.

He said the affected politicians have no interest of Kwara State at heart but wanted to annex the state for their political godfather in Lagos.

Atunwa, therefore, promised to provide social infrastructures if elected so as to improve the well-being of the rural areas in the state.