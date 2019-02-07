Ex-Minister to Address Dialogue on Economic Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry

Martins Ifijeh

Former Minister of Health and President, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi is billed to address an Executive Dialogue on Public and Private Sector Collaboration for Economic Growth in the Pharmaceutical Sector.

This dialogue will hold in Sandton, South Africa, on February 14. Adelusi-Adeluyi who is also the Founder and Chairman of Juli PLC will speak on Solutions and Measures to Combat Counterfeit Medicines.

According to Adelusi-Adeluyi, the problem of fake and counterfeit medicines has grown increasingly complex over the years and only a multi-pronged approach that has both the private and public sectors acting in concert is best placed to address it effectively.

He added that an executive dialogue of this nature that seeks to inspire multi-sector collaboration, therefore, is clearly in the right direction as the plague of fake and counterfeit medicines impacts considerably on the economic growth of the pharmaceutical industry.

Other speakers expected to grace the high level Executive Dialogue include Professor Helen Reese, Chair of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Ms. Precious Matsoso, Director General of the South African Department of Health, Dr. Timothy Kedijang, Chairperson of the Pharmaceutical Industry Association of South Africa,Dr. GustaafWolvaardt, Managing Director of the Foundation of Professional Development among many others.

The Executive Dialogue, by bringing experts from both the public and private sectors together is expected to unravel key policy approaches that will facilitate more result-oriented collaboration between governments at different level and the extended pharmaceutical value chain. Policy proposals arising from the discourse will be made available to national governments in key emerging markets.