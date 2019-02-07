DStv, GOtv Set for Man City v Chelsea Big Clash on Sunday

Round 26 of the 2018/19 Premier League season is headlined by the clash between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday 10 February.

Both teams come into the match on the back of mixed results last week. Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 loss away to Newcastle United in midweek, but bounced back in style to defeat Arsenal 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with Sergio Aguero scoring a hat-trick.

Chelsea’s swing from the ridiculous to the sublime was even more dramatic: they suffered a 4-0 loss at the hands of Bournemouth last midweek (their heaviest defeat in the league for more than 20 years) but Saturday saw them crush Huddersfield Town 5-0, with Gonzalo Higuain scoring two goals in his home debut.

The battle between Aguero and Higuain could be key to deciding this clash, which has major implications for both teams. The Citizens are looking to keep up the pressure on league leaders Liverpool, while the Blues cannot afford more slip-ups as they battle Manchester United and Arsenal for the final berth in the top four. The match will also be a dress rehearsal for the League Cup final, which will see Chelsea and City meet at Wembley Stadium on February 24.

Other key games to watch out for include Fulham at home to Manchester United, who continued their revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 1-0 win at Leicester City last week, Southampton host Cardiff City in a relegation six-pointer, and Watford will look to push former manager Marco Silva closer to the brink when they welcome Everton to Vicarage Road.