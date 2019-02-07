Don’t Compromise Standards, Atiku Tells Security Chiefs

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The presidential standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Thursday admonished heads of security agencies in the country not to allow the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to use them as agents to rig the forthcoming elections.

Atiku, who accused the APC government of planning to manipulate the outcome of the polls through security agencies, said he would reject any “rigged result” after the elections.

“I want to advise the security chiefs, including the Nigeria Army to avoid any attempts by APC administration to use them as agents to rig the result of the general election. PDP as party will reject rigged results,” he added.

He reiterated his doggedness to improve the economic status of the country, adding that security, improved healthcare system and employment generation would remain his priorities if given the mandate to govern Nigeria.

The PDP presidential candidate, however, said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has failed to address the challenges of insecurity and unemployment facing the country after three and a half years in office.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said negative reactions of Nigerians to the ‘Next Level’ mantra of Buhari have shown that the document was dead on arrival.

He pointed out that the president failed to articulate any solution or clear policy direction in his “procured and pedestrian ‘Next Level’ document”.

“APC has brought hunger, unemployment and insecurity in the country. They want to kill international observers, PDP members. We must refuse the leadership of APC in Nigeria,” he explained.