Deploy Military to Troubled Areas, Not ‘Enemy’ Zones, Secondus Charges Buhari

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to stop using the military to harass and inconvenience geo-political areas he perceives as unfriendly.

Secondus said instead, troops should be deployed in troubled areas of the country like the Northeast and North-west zones rather than to harass political opponents.

The PDP national chairman’s remarks came as he addressed mammoth crowd of party supporters at the Trade Fair complex in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, and Bauchi State stadium respectively yesterday as the presidential train arrived in the two states.

According to a statement from the media office of the national chairman, Secondus said the party has noted the incessant movements in military and the deployment of troops to areas where they are not needed.

“We have noted the quick response and frequent movements of the military personnel but we want to advise them to defend the constitution and the country and not individuals.

“The Boko haram threat in the Northeast and the banditry in the Northwest where innocent souls are lost daily are yearning for troops not areas that do not need them,” the statement said.

The PDP leader also blasted the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for making unsubstantiated allegations, charging him to provide evidence to his lies or forever remain mute.

“We challenge the Minister of Information to provide evidence to his numerous lies or keep quiet,” he said, adding that the minister should take a cue from PDP who alleged that the APC was importing foreigners to rig election and we all have the evidence.

Secondus also has some words for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for reacting promptly to the party’s allegation, saying the party is not convinced that INEC can resist the pressure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to want to manipulate the election.

But he warned that a rigged election would lead to crisis and the PDP will not accept any result if the process is not credible.

The national chairman told the people of the two states that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, represents competence and remains the symbol of unity to bring back peace and harmony among Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku, has continued his ‘issue-driven’ message, assuring the people of the two states that his presidency, if given the mandate, will alleviate poverty and provide jobs.

In Jalingo, the PDP chairman paid glowing tribute to one of the elder-statesmen in the country from the state, former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), describing him as a patriot who has made enormous contributions for the peace and growth of this country.

Top leaders of the two states, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, as well as the Governors of Gombe and Taraba States, Ibrahim Dankwambo and Darius Ishaku, respectively also addressed the rally.

The presidential campaign train will move to the Borno and Yobe States on Wednesday (today).