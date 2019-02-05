Vote Only Healthy Leaders, Sowore Urges Nigerians

* Takes part in 10km Lagos City Marathon

Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has called on Nigerians to vote people who will ensure that sports is developed to fit global best practices rather than leaders who will spend the nation’s resources on medical trips abroad.

He made the statement while completing the 10km Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which took place at the weekend at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

Sowore said: “This is the kind of leader Nigeria needs, ones with stamina who are fit and can participate in sporting activities so that they can understand how sports should be developed and what a great opportunity it is for our young people to aspire for something that is bigger than themselves.”

On the need to elect healthy leaders, he said: “We do not need Nigeria’s next President to spend our resources on medical trips abroad. I challenge the two major parties filled with old people to present their candidates for a marathon.

“They can never do it. They celebrate 800m walks and old ideas. We must change this on February 16th 2019,” stressed the AAC presidential candidate.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, embarked on a six-day vacation in the United Kingdom between February 5, 2016 and August 2016 which lasted 104 days.