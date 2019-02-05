Military Repels Boko Haram Attack in Adamawa Communities

Daji Sani in Yola

The military has repelled attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on communities in Michika and Madagali Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa State.

A community leader who pleaded anonymity said sporadic gunshots were heard at about 7 p.m. yesterday around Kirchingha in Madagali LGA.

Suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorists reportedly invaded Critenga, and Shuwa communities in Madagali and Michika LGAs of the state.

Eyewitness in Michika town, the deputy editor of leadership, Mr. Stephen Pembi who was in Michika on official visit said residents have deserted Madagali and Michika and escaped to the mountains

He said the casualty figure of the attack was yet to be ascertained

However another source said, currently the insurgents were in a fierce battle with military in Critenga, Madagali LGA.

He said as a result of the sound of gunshots, residents of Madagali and Michika have fled to the mountainous areas for safety.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Adamawa State Command, Mr. Othman Abubakar, said he was yet to get details of the attack.