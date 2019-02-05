Magu: EFCC Will Go after Looters’ Investments in Ghana, Other Neighbouring Countries

In an address delivered by the acting EFCC chairman at the 127th delegates’ conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) holding in Abuja, Magu said the EFCC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Economic and Organised Crime Office in Ghana, the Ghana Financial Intelligence Centre and the Ghana Police (SGMCG) to ensure that it keeps track of illicit inflow and outflow of suspicious funds.