Firms Offers Lagos Residents Home Ownership Opportunity

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

Young Nigerians and those starting out in life would have the chance to own homes in a prime location in Lagos State the Elalan Group and African Capital Alliance, have disclosed.

According to the partners who said in a statement that they were developing a 600-apartment housing project within the Lekki area of Lagos, even Nigerians who already owned homes would have options to choose from in the housing project.

The statement noted that the project – Blue Water Lagos, was a unique and exciting mixed-use development comprising 600 apartments in five 17 to 20 storey residential buildings made up of up to three-bedroom contemporary luxury apartments.

It added that the project which is sitting on an expansive 37,000 square meters of sea view land would also include a top brand retail and leisure mall and an exclusive resident’s recreational park.

“Developed by the Elalan Group and African Capital Alliance, experienced developers with a track record spanning over 30 years in the property and construction industry with proven success and ability to deliver top tier projects in the Lagos luxury residential market with most of their developments selling off-plan before completion, Blue Water Residences offers the ultimate lifestyle destination for different types of homeowners looking for a quality investment with unrivalled views of the Atlantic coast as well as easy and convenient access to shopping, dining, leisure and entertainment experiences all within walking distance of their homes.

“It is a first of its kind in Lagos State and Nigeria at large, bringing together all elements of secured, modern and clean environment with state-of-the-art infrastructure in a sustainable green city life,” the statement from Elalan and African Capital Alliance said.

It further stated that it is divided into three phases with phase one comprising the first residential tower – Sapphire Residences, and recreational amenities for the scheme including resident’s recreational park, basketball and tennis courts, adult and kid’s swimming pool as well as children’s playground.

It noted that the Sapphire Residences would come with comfort and efficiency, and delivered by Christmas of 2019.

Phases two and three, it explained would consists of two residential towers situated above two levels of top brand retail and leisure malls in each phases providing top notch local and internationally branded products and services to the residents and visitors.

According to the statement, the developers have emphasised the need to create a neighborhood development system in the projects, which would deliver to the taste, needs and aspirations of its residents.