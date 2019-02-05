Election: Sirleaf Johnson Arrives Nigeria

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Former Liberian President, Ellen Sirleaf Johnson, on Tuesday evening arrived Nigeria in her official capacity as Head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the 2019 general election.

The election which commences with the Presidential election and National Assembly Election on February 16 is of great concern to the community.

As part of measures at deepening democracy in the subregion, ECOWAS usually send a delegation of observers to monitor elections in member States, who in turn reports the credibility or otherwise of the polls to the leadership of the community.

Mrs Johnson, who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport some minutes past 5pm, was received by the ECOWAS delegation led by Vice President, Mrs. Finda M. Koroma.