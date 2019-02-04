Onnoghen: Senate Discontinues Court Case, Lauds NJC’s Intervention

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Monday ordered the discontinuation of its case before the Supreme Court seeking the judicial interpretation of the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The latest move by the Senate, according to a statement issued by the Media Adviser to the Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, followed the intervention of the National Judicial Council (NJC) on the matter.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly has decided to give the NJC intervention a chance.

“The Senate has therefore decided to discontinue the case it filed in the Supreme Court. It should be noted that the case has been slated for hearing tomorrow.

“This decision also affirm the confidence of the Senate in the ability of the NJC to successfully and creditably resolve the issues”, the statement added

The Senate had last Monday directed its lawyer, Mr Kanu Agabi, SAN, a former Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice to approach the apex court of the land, the Supreme Court, to seek interpretation of whether President Muhammadu Buhari acted within the provisions of the constitution in his suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly also asked the court to determine whether the action of the President does amount to usurpation of the powers of the Senate as provided for in Section 292 of the constitution.

Media Adviser to the Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, had in a release issued in Abuja said following the filing of the case, the matter of the suspension of the CJN which is the main issue for which the Senate had planned to reconvene last Tuesday, had become subjudiced.

“Therefore, in line with the standing rules of the Senate not to debate issues that are already pending before the court, the reconvening of the Senate tomorrow has been put off. The previous adjournment of the Senate till February 19, 2019 stays”, the release had said.