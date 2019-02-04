Collect Bribe, Go to Jail, INEC Warns Staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday warned its staff against collecting inducements from anyone during the forthcoming general election.

The electoral body also said that the results of the elections will be collated and transmitted manually throughout the country.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education, Mr. Festus Okoye, told journalists in Abuja that the inability of the commission to adopt electronic transmission was because of the non amendment of the electoral laws, which he said would have accommodated it.

Okoye said there was no iota of truth in the allegation that the commission accorded the north undue advantage in the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) by allegedly handing over the PVCs to religious and community leaders for distribution to prospective voters unlike what obtained in the Southern states.

Okoye said, “We are ready for electronic transmission any day the law is amended. For now, we are collating and transmitting manually in accordance with the law.

“Anybody with information that PVCs were handed over to religious leaders or any other person for distribution by INEC in any state should come up with evidence. We will not sweep such infraction under the carpet.

“The commission is prepared to deliver a free, fair and credible election and we will come hard on ad-hoc staff who collects financial inducements from any source in other to compromise the election.”

He said the entitlements of anybody involved in the election will be paid to him or her but insisted that the commission will not spare anybody that tries to undermine the integrity of the exercise.