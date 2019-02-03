Globacom to Inaugurate Glo II Submarine Cable This Year

Reels out investment plan for 2019

Gboyega Akinsanmi

In another record-breaking move in the telecommunication sector, Nigeria’s second largest telecom multinational, Globacom Limited at the weekend disclosed that it would inaugurate its second submarine optic fibre cable, Glo II Submarine Cable between the third and fourth quarters of this year.

The telecom multinational, whose subscriber base rose by 26 percent to 45.3 million December 2018, equally unveiled the world heavyweight boxing champion, Mr. Anthony Joshua as its brand ambassador.

The company unveiled the new brand ambassador at a parley its top management staff held with media executives at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island on Friday to present its new business direction, reeling out its agenda, priorities and investment plan, mainly for 2019.

The parley was addressed by the company’s Group Technical Officer, Sanjib Roy; Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Bisi Koleoso and Senior Manager, Marketing Communication, Mr. Sola Mogaji, among others.

Globacom had on April 8, 2011 unveiled its launched the sub-marine optical fibre cable, Glo I Submarine Cable at a whopping cost $800 million, thereby making it the first telecommunication company to build such a high-capacity optic fibre from the United Kingdom to Nigeria.

But in a move to expand coverage and provide better services, the company’s group technical officer yesterday said the telecom multinational planned “to roll out the Glo II submarine cable this year. The submarine optic fibre cables will connect Lagos directly to Southern parts of Nigeria.”

Roy revealed that the submarine cables “will contain three fiber pairs. Fiber Pair 1 (Express) will connect Lagos directly to Southern part of Nigeria with terrestrial extension to existing terrestrial backbone “Fiber Pair, also known as Omnibus 1, has eight branching units to offshore oil stations and communities. Fiber Pair 3, otherwise called Omnibus 2, contains two switchable branching units southward Africa.” The group technical officer disclosed that Globacom would roll out the Glo II Submarine Cable before the end of this year, which according to him, would boost overall socio-economic development of the Niger Delta

He explained the benefits of the Glo II Submarine Cable step by step, noting that it would offer greater bandwidth for local ICT business to flourish and provide backup for the terrestrial fibre route from Port Harcourt to Lagos.

He added that the submarine cable, when completed this year, would equally be much more reliable as far as fibre cut is concerned, assuring that Globacom “has put in place workable plans to scale up the network for the future and innovation in products.

“We plan to initiate new data analytic tools to capture subscribers’ experience in real time and also take pre-emptive actions to improve the network. Also new sites would be rolled out into rural areas, banishing digital divide between cities and villages.

Roy noted that the company would also roll out new densification sites “to increase capacity by giving a congestion-free network and superior quality in voice data. We also plan to swap old equipment in other states with better quality ones, so that our subscribers can have better services.

Specifically, the group technical officer disclosed that the company would initiate new enterprise products to cater for the need of Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well as rural areas nationwide this year.

Roy acknowledged that the project “is an ambitious one. But Globacom will move forward with it to satisfy its 46.2 million subscribers. To drive this future, however, we need good investments.”

Also at the parley, Koleoso unveiled Joshua, who was born by Nigerian parents, as the brand ambassador of the telecom multinational, disclosing that 2018 ended on a high note for Globacom Limited.

He said retaining the second largest operator “with a remarkable 45.3 million subscriber base is no mere feat by all standards. In 2019, that is this year, we are counting on your support to take our business to new levels of success in telecommunication as you continually invest in our mission to drive digital revolution in Nigeria

“We plan to share with you a new communication direction which is driving the future, wherein we shall share with you our plans to help our subscribers to dream big, rule their world and glow in pride, backed by a superior network that offers high quality voice and data, striving to provide the best value for money especially in terms of voice and data offerings.

“It is a new dawn in communication. Since we launched in 2003, we have been supporting the music, comedy and movie industries in Nigeria and other African countries. Many musicians, comedians, actors and actresses have at one time or the other been chosen as Glo ambassadors thus projecting the continent a refreshing light through thought provoking and inspiring African movies and music.

Today, according to the deputy chief operating officer, we are pleased to inform you that we have taken this launch higher with the unveiling of Anthony Joshua, a global icon, heavyweight boxing title holder and all the student champion many times over.