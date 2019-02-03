Atiku Urges Youths to Vote Buhari out

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar yesterday asked Nigerians to Vote against President Muhammad Buhari if they desired a bright future, promising youths 70 percent cabinet appointment.

Abubakar, the country’s former Vice President, said the call became necessary because of the hardship the Buhari administration had brought to the country.

He made the promise at a presidential rally in Benin City, noting that during its 16 years in power, the PDP was able to bring in GSM into the country, pulled the country out of foreign external debts and other dividends of democracy.

He said, “What the present administration of APC has been able to do since it took over power more than three years ago is to bring hunger and hardship to the people.”

He, therefore, urged “to vote out Buhari. He must go so that better life will return to our country,” thereby asking Nigerians “to vote out APC because they are the problems of this country and vote for PDP.” He, also, warned that the federal government under the All Progressives Congress (APC) had perfected plans to rig the election through the internally displaced persons (IPDs).

Abubakar asked the people to resist the antics of the APC by not allowing them to rig the election, adding that allowing such means the people will have their future destroyed.

“I always tell Nigerians that I am a bridge between my generation and their generation. That is why I said 70 percent of my government will constitute the youths.

“This means we have to prepare you to take over leadership of the country and have jobs. Whatever you want to do, we will let you succeed”, he declared.

Also at the rally, the National Chairman of PDP, Chief Uche Secondus explained that the party was convinced that the people of Edo State “have come in their numbers and by your mandate on February 16, you will vote for Atiku.”

Secondus urged the people of Edo “to vote all the PDP candidates vying for the National Assembly positions. When Atiku comes, he will rescue Nigerians from hunger because we believe he has the capacity to govern.”