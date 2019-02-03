Anthony Joshua Endorses Glo…As Leading Telco Unveils New Communication Direction

There is no gainsaying Globacom network is a leader among telecoms networks. This is because like a master steel forger, it hammers its iron while it is glowing hot.

In a continent that infrastructure forgot, with its telecommunications at best evolving, Globacom continues to make elevated telecommunications services available to Nigerians across the country and beyond. Last Friday, at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Globacom stunned the world with the unveiling of a range of new services and a new communication direction. The company highlighted key areas it would focus on to include the revolutionary Glo Healthcare, a digital health assistant designed to help Nigerians access best global health care directly on their phone; connect them with specialised doctors worldwide and allow scheduling of appointment on their smart-phones; track key health parameters (BP, Sugar etc); and access information on common medical conditions and public health at the click of a button, all information that would be available in audio translation in Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba.

There is the Glo entertainment portal, a single point of access for all digital contents through Glo Café, which supplies premium content of top international labels with over 2million local and foreign songs, over 12,000 Hollywood, Nollywood and Bollywood movies, access to more than 10,000 games from leading gaming developers across the globe, more than 62 live channels on Glo Mobile TV, and music, comedy, sports and short videos from top music channels.

There are also the Glo TITI, the highly interactive and engaging Artificial Intelligence service that completely changes customer experience and assist them to get information about balance enquiry, data plans, prepaid and post-paid plans, Value Added Service (VAS) and round-the-clock availability on all social media networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc; Glo Mobile Money, a safe and secure network for quick mobilization of funds for utility payments aimed at reducing physical cash management; and Glo Drive, which addresses problems subscribers face with storing data by offering limitless storage capacity in the cloud. Others are Glo Call Connect Services that allows subscribers with zero balance to notify called subscribers through SMS notification and helps them to stay connected always in case of low balance, out of coverage or low battery; and World Connect, which ensures that business executives stay connected to their offices anywhere in the world by offering them the most affordable roaming data in 60 countries with over 6.4 million Wi-Fi hotspots worldwide.

Yes, Mike Adenuga,GCON, CSG, CLH, the Chairman of the telecoms giant, Globacom,is a bold disrupter of the telecoms model. And Nigeria and Africa are the better for it. He enables telecoms in a way no other magnate has done. His forays into the business sector are richly layered and iconic. A passionate devotee to telecoms business and communication across Africa, Adenuga is a patriot whose commitment to national and economic stability are beyond doubt. Indeed, what many have always known and upheld that Globacom is the telecoms network of choice in Nigeria and beyond was lent further credence by no less an international figure than the world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua. Sighting its reach and speed, the efficiency and ease of its services, the Nigerian-born British boxer described Globacom as his reliable partner. “I respect the ownership and management of Globacom and as a Nigerian, I believe charity must begin from home. I believe in Glo,” he said.

Speaking on the values he shares with the wholly Nigerian brand, Joshua, who holds four major world championship belts namely International Boxing Federation (IBF) title, World Boxing Association (WBA) title, World Boxing Organisation (WBO) title, and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) title, said, “We have the fastest speed, longest reach and the Nigerian fighting spirit as game changers. Glo, I hail o!” Globacom’s endorsement contract with Joshua covers Nigeria and Ghana.